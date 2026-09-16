/The Early Spring season 2 is happening, but fans have one request - 'don't change the actors'

A Chinese romantic drama, The Early Spring, is winning over international audiences, with netizens going gaga over the characters, actors and everything shown in the series. While the world is obsessed with the drama and is seemingly sad as the show has come to an end, it has been confirmed that the show is getting a follow-up. However, there is no confirmation yet on how the story will move forward, whether it will be a direct follow-up or a sequel.

Based on the popular web novel, Zao Chun Qing Lang (A Clear Early Spring Day) by Gu Niang Bie Ku, the drama revolves around the two characters Shang Zhi Tao/Flora (Sun Qian) and Luan Qian/Luke (Jing Boran). Soon after it landed on Netflix International, it made history as it became the highest-charting Chinese series ever on the platform and secured a spot at No. 2 globally, marking the first time a Chinese TV series to be on top 3.

Early Spring sequel confirmed!

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All the rumours were indeed true. Days after speculations began, The Early Spring sequel has officially been announced, and fans are going gaga. The story of The Early Spring is set to continue and will be titled Midsummer Clear Skies.

On Sept 16, Youku announced this big news as part of its 2027 lineup. Sharing the concept poster, the studio wrote,''Let the world keep spinning. All that matters is you. Summer is here, and everything feels a little brighter. Stay tuned to YOUKU!☀️☀️.''

The sequel to season 1 will be created by the original creative team from the studio. The show's screenwriter Gao Yixian is reportedly set to return and pen it, but this time, it will be an original screenplay. But what about the cast? However, it has not been confirmed whether the series will feature a new cast, or if the old actors, especially, Jing Boran and Sun Qian, will reprise their roles.

No confirmation has been shared on what the story of this new series will be, whether it will focus on the characters of Luke and Flora and tell their future, or focus on other characters. It has been said that the sequel will be the continuation of the story of Luan and Zhitao after they get married. And this is what the fans are really wishing for.

Soon after the news of the sequel was confirmed, the social media accounts for both characters also shared the poster. Luan Nian says, “Sheng Xia, there’s no ice sculpture.” and Shang Zhitao (Flora) says, “I told you it wouldn’t end..”