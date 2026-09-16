/Trump backs PM Modi’s anti-opium push even as India remains on US illicit drug-producing list

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Sep 16) welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to curb illicit opium poppy cultivation in India, even as Washington continues to classify India among countries considered major drug-producing or transit nations. In a statement, the US president said he recognised India’s efforts to tackle illegal opium cultivation and strengthen supply-chain security.

“I welcome Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India’s efforts to address illicit opium poppy cultivation and bolster supply chain integrity,” the statement said.

Trump also said he looked forward to continued cooperation under the United States-India Drug Policy Framework. The two countries have already established mechanisms for cooperation on narcotics trafficking, precursor chemicals and illicit drug supply chains.

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“I look forward to continued cooperation through the United States-India Drug Policy Framework,” he added.

India among 23 countries on US list

The latest US determination covers 23 countries designated as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing nations for fiscal year 2027. Apart from India, Pakistan and China are also mentioned in the list.

The list also includes Afghanistan, the Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Washington, however, made clear that being placed on the list does not automatically mean a government has failed to combat the drug trade. The designation takes into account geographic, commercial and economic factors that can facilitate the production or transit of drugs and precursor chemicals.

Trump highlights US anti-drug campaign

Trump separately pointed to what he described as “historic progress” by his administration against drug trafficking and narcoterrorist organisations.

He cited tighter border security, falling drug seizures and a decline in overdose deaths. “We have inflicted unprecedented losses on our enemies, and we are just getting started,” Trump said.

The US determination separately identified Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma and Colombia as countries that had “failed demonstrably” to make substantial efforts to meet their international counternarcotics obligations.