/Ed Sheeran’s US tour loses all support acts after Macklemore’s removal | Controversy explained

Ed Sheeran's ongoing The Loop Tour is facing controversy over political expression after rapper Macklemore was dropped from the US leg. The matter has now led the rest of the planned support acts, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga, to step down from the tour.

The problem began earlier this month when Macklemore called for a “Free Palestine” during his performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. He also spoke about people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and performed his protest song Hind’s Hall.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran hints at another music break after LOOP tour

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Ed Sheeran’s tour controversy explained

The remark soon sparked controversy, including criticism from the Israeli-American Council, which called for him to be removed from the tour. According to reports, several venues later objected to having Macklemore on the lineup.

The rapper was set to perform on several of the remaining US dates of Sheeran’s stadium tour. However, Messina Touring Group, the promoter for the US leg, claimed venues had indicated that concerts would not go ahead with Macklemore in the lineup.

Ed Sheeran did not remove Macklemore

Therefore, they decided to drop him as the cancellation of shows could have affected hundreds of thousands of fans. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose organisation owns Gillette Stadium, separately confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at the Massachusetts venue.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran reveals why he gave up his cell phone in 2015

In a statement posted on social media, Sheeran said he had agreed to Macklemore joining the tour because he respected him as an artist, and removing him was not the singer's personal choice.

All four support acts step down

The first fallout among the singer's other performers came from Finneas, the Grammy-winning musician and brother of Billie Eilish. He was due to appear during the South American portion of the tour in November. "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran," Finneas said. “I stand with Palestine and its people."

Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe also announced his departure, writing, "I have made the decision to withdraw as a support act for Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Loop’ North American Tour. I don’t take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this."

Danish musician Lukas Graham has also withdrawn from the remaining dates, saying that discussions about civilians, children and war should not be restricted by financial power.