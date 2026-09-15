/Saudi Arabia carried out over 350 airstrikes on Yemen, violated sovereignty, say Houthis

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia of continuing “aggressive raids” against Yemen, saying Saudi forces had carried out more than 350 airstrikes in a matter of days, targeting public and private property and causing civilian casualties.

“We hold the Saudi regime responsible for its continued violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and its targeting of people and their property,” Houthi spokesperson and chief negotiator Mohammed Abdel Salam said on social media.

He warned that the escalation would not achieve Saudi Arabia’s objectives, arguing that Riyadh had already tried the military option and “achieved nothing but failure”.

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“The return to a failed option reflects an aggressive mentality that does not believe in dialogue or peace,” he said.

‘US military task force aiding Saudis with intel, planning support’

A US military task force is working to enhance intelligence sharing and planning assistance for Saudi forces, a US official said Tuesday, as the kingdom faces attacks from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi fighters.

US Central Command “has a task force in place for enhancing intelligence sharing and planning support with Saudi forces,” the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the military command “maintains a strong security alliance with our Saudi partners in confronting regional challenges.”

The Houthis have renewed fighting against Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen’s civil war reignited in July, when the group declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia and began targeting its ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis seized control of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait last week.

The Houthis also attacked oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading crude exporter.

Last week, US media reported that the kingdom’s crown prince made a personal request to President Donald Trump for US intervention, but was turned down.

Trump said on Saturday that the Houthis have asked Washington not to intervene.

Iran has long supported the Houthis, a member of its anti-Israel “axis of resistance”, including with weapons and technology, but has denied any role in the current war.

Houthi attacks on ships likely constitute war crimes: Human Rights Watch

The latest attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden most likely amount to war crimes in at least three cases, said New York-based Human Rights Watch organization on Tuesday.

The attacks on ships followed the Houthis’ announcement on July 20 that they would blockade Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports in response to what the group claimed was a Saudi sea and air blockade of their territory in Yemen.

Under international law, attacks on civilians or civilian objects committed recklessly or with deliberate intent can constitute war crimes.

“The Houthis are once again putting seafarers’ lives at deadly risk through their attacks on commercial ships, this time as part of their hostilities with the Saudi-led coalition,” HRW said in the statement.

“Whatever the geopolitics, attacks on civilian crews carried out deliberately or recklessly are war crimes,” it added.