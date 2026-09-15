/Emmys 2026: Michael J Fox honoured with Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for Parkinson’s advocacy

Michael J. Fox was honoured with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 78th Emmy Awards for his work towards raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease. Over the years, he has also supported research aimed at finding better treatments.

Michael J. Fox receives Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

The 65-year-old received the award during the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. It was presented by his former The Good Wife co-star Julianna Margulies. Fox also received a standing ovation from the audience.

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He received the honour more than three decades after Fox used his public platform to draw attention to Parkinson’s. He was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 29 in 1991 and publicly revealed his diagnosis in 1998.

Fox recalls keeping his diagnosis private

While accepting the award, he said, "Initially, I kept my Parkinson’s diagnosis a secret,” he said. “I worried that it would affect my work and my relationships with audiences. Would they laugh if they knew I was sick?"

He further added, "The support from all of you was so uplifting and made me feel like I can keep doing this. I hadn’t lost what I do, and they couldn’t take it away from me. And it’s because you stood up for me. I understood that accepting Parkinson’s didn’t mean I had to surrender to it. It just meant doing what I could for everyone living with this disease."

He also expressed gratitude to "Tracy and our kids for their sacrifices, for their patience and for their love. You have no idea."

About Michael J. Fox Foundation

After making his diagnosis public, he established the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000.

The foundation contributes to funding Parkinson’s research, scientific programmes and efforts to improve understanding of the disease. "I set out to advocate for Parkinson’s disease and raise money. I found people to lead the effort for me and vowed to fund the best science in the world. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to benefit Parkinson’s patients and families. We move closer to eradicating this disease forever. I’m deeply grateful to our staff, donors, researchers, and most of all the patient community who make our work at the Michael J. Fox foundation possible.”

During his acting career, Fox won five Primetime Emmy Awards. His first came in 1986 for his iconic performance as Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties, followed by for Spin City and Rescue Me.