/Emmys 2026 In Memoriam: Catherine O’Hara honoured by on-screen children Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy; Dolly Parton, Rob Reiner remembered

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards honoured several actors and filmmakers who made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, including those who are no longer with us. The event’s emotional In Memoriam segment at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles paid tribute to several celebrated names, including Catherine O’Hara, Dolly Parton, Rob Reiner, Tim Curry, James Van Der Beek and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Noah Kahan gave the musical backdrop for the segment with his rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The performance accompanied a tribute montage featuring the industry figures who died since the previous Emmy Awards.

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Catherine O’Hara

Murphy, who portrayed Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek, followed by remembering O’Hara. She said, “After we lost Catherine, I was passed a note on an Air Canada flight that said, ‘She was so special. I hope you’re doing okay.' On a drive up north, I was hugged by an extremely gruff-looking gas station attendant who was also grieving her loss. While buying wine at the LCBO, I was treated to a very lively Catherine mashup, which was a woman saying, ‘Ew, David, where’s the baby?’ while doing what I can only assume was Catherine’s exquisite hobble from ‘Best in Show.’ These are only a very few of the interactions I’ve been lucky enough to have that remind me how profoundly Catherine has impacted the world.”

Levy, who played David Rose, spoke about the lessons he learned from his television mother. “Always say yes to any opportunity to revel in the presence of greatness,” Levy said.

O’Hara has had a career of five decades and has worked in several films and TV shows including Second City Television, Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Waiting for Guffman, and For Your Consideration.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, who passed away on August 25 at 80, was also remembered at the Emmys. Actress Sally Field, Parton's Steel Magnolias co-star, took the stage to remember the singer. "If there are truly angels on Earth, we just lost one. She was genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny with a bawdy sense of humor that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide.”

Reba McEntire subsequently performed Parton's 1983 song “Appalachian Memories” as part of the tribute.

Rob Reiner and other stars remembered

The ceremony also honoured filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, who died in December. Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to the late star, describing him as a “cherished legend” and “our beloved meathead.”

Reiner was also recognised posthumously for his role as Albert Schnurr on The Bear. He won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, with Wendi McLendon-Covey accepting the award on his behalf.

The In Memoriam presentation also remembered Sam Neill, Tim Curry, Hayden Panettiere, Eric Dane, James Van Der Beek, Robert Carradine, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Bob Mackie.

Among the industry professionals remembered were James Burrows, known for directing episodes of sitcoms including Taxi and Cheers, and CNN founder Ted Turner.

Names missing from the tribute

Several viewers pointed out the absence of several names on social media, such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon, Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, Patrick Muldoon, Jaye P. Morgan, and Daveigh Chase.