/Emmys 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor twice, sets historic 78-year record

Matthew Rhys created history on Monday night at the 2026 Emmy Awards. The actor achieved a feat that no actor till now has achieved in 78 years of Emmy history. Rhys took home two leading acting Emmys on the same night at Monday’s ceremony.

He first won the Best Actor in a limited series for his work in Netflix’s The Beast in Me. Later on, he nabbed the lead comedy actor prize for Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay.

Matthew Rhys creates history

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rhys is now the first actor ever to claim both lead actor prizes in the same ceremony. He had previously won an Emmy in 2018 for ‘The Americans. He is also the first male performer to win in all three lead acting categories at the Emmys.

Rhys’ win is special because no other actor has so far won two lead acting awards the same night. Before him, James Earl Jones swept lead drama actor for Gabriel’s Fire and supporting actor (limited) for Heat Wave in 1991, and Stockard Channing took two supporting actress trophies in 2002, for The West Wing and The Matthew Shepard Story.

In the limited race, Rhys pulled off the bigger surprise, edging the presumptive favourite Oscar Isaac (Beef) along with Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit) and Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story).

In the comedy category, Rhys topped Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Jason Segel (Shrinking) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

This year’s Emmy nominations were led by The Pitt with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks, Widow’s Bay and Beef.

The Pitt won the Best Drama series while Widow’s Bay took home the Best Comedy series.

More about Emmy Awards 2026