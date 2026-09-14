/'Now Trump is copying us': Shivakumar links US $5,000 plan to Congress guarantees

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has claimed on Monday (September 14) that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes in the state have encouraged other parts of India to come up with similar schemes, including the United States.



Addressing the Congress office, Shivakumar stated that states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have copied the same schemes from Karnataka. In addition, he mentioned US President Donald Trump’s proposal announcing a $5,000 payment to American adults as the Congress government’s welfare model.

"Now they copied us in Maharashtra, copied us in Madhya Pradesh, in Rajasthan, in Bihar, and now Trump is copying us," he said, referring to US President Donald Trump. "This is the strength of the Congress party. The entire world is watching our Constitution today," he added.

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Shivakumar's statement followed days after Trump promised to pay $5,000 to every American adult if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. He announced it on September 9 during a Republican midterm convention rally in Dallas, Texas.



Trump stated that if Republicans emerge victorious in the November 3 elections, ordinary Americans would "win" too, receiving a $5,000 payout he dubbed the "Trump dividend." While the payment appears to be targeted at American adults, Trump has yet to spell out the full eligibility criteria.

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Shivakumar accused BJP of exploiting Hindutva

At the same event, Shivakumar accused the BJP of exploiting Hindutva for political gain and alleged that funds and materials contributed for the Ram Temple had been misappropriated. He also aimed at the Centre's Ujjwala scheme, pointing to the rise in LPG prices. Shivakumar maintained that the Congress party believes in serving people irrespective of caste or religion.