/Orlando Bloom addresses Pirates of the Caribbean comeback and reunion with Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean, for decades, has remained a fan favourite, with Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner becoming some of the franchise’s most memorable characters. Even years after the last film, fans continue to hope that the beloved stars could return for another adventure. Now, Bloom has opened up about the possibility of a reunion, revealing that he still keeps in touch with Depp and continues to ask about the future of the franchise.

Will there be a reunion of Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean project?

Bloom confirmed that he remains in contact with Johnny Depp, who famously played Captain Jack Sparrow alongside him in the franchise. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, Orlando Bloom spoke about the possible reunion with Johnny Depp in Pirates of Caribbean. He said, "I ask that all the time. I do connect with Johnny Depp every now and again, because he's amazing. But, I think it's like that was so fun and it was such a zeitgeist-y thing. I mean, I don't know how they do it or when they do it, but I haven't heard."

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For Bloom, the appeal of returning appears to be closely tied to the chemistry and camaraderie of the original cast. He described the Pirates group, which also included Keira Knightley, Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush, as a “really good group of people". For the unversed, Orlando Bloom attended the Toronto Film Festival in support of his unusual new drama, Bucking Fastard.

Will Pirates of the Caribbean return for sixth installment?

The possibility of a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie has remained in development for years, although details about the project and its cast have continued to evolve. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously said he reportedly had spoken with Depp about returning as Jack Sparrow, adding that Depp would consider it if he liked how the character was written. More recently, reports have again indicated that Depp is being considered for a potential sixth film.

However, Disney has not announced an official release date or production start time. Reportedly, the studio has explored several script drafts and potential directions over the years.

All about Pirates of Caribbean franchise

The Pirates of Caribbean franchise is an American film series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and is based on Disney's theme park attraction. The film series serves as a major component of the Pirates of the Caribbean media franchise. The films are set primarily in the Caribbean, based on a fictionalised version of the Golden Age of Piracy (c. 1650–1726), while also leading to the range of a mid-1700s setting.

The stories follow the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) with various other characters, including Jack's former first mate Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and first mate Joshamee Gibbs (Kevin McNally), over the course of the films.