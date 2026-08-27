/Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra’s Reset just days before filming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ upcoming Hollywood survival thriller Reset has been hit by an unexpected casting shake-up just days before filming was scheduled to begin. Orlando Bloom, who was set to star opposite Chopra and was also attached to the project as an executive producer, has reportedly exited the film.

Why did Orland Bloom quit the film Reset?

Orlando Bloom was set to star alongside Priyanka Chopra in the indie survival, but as per the TMZ report, the source has stated that the actor just left abruptly as soon as the cameras were about to roll. The source further stated that it's a f****d situation as Orlando is a bankable star, so the independent project got financed by him and Priyanka attached.

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In addition, it would've been way easier to secure an international distributor with him in the fold. The same report stated that, although the Pirates of the Caribbean actor may not need the pay cheque, the crew from the film thinks otherwise. So far three leading men are under consideration to replace Orlando, and with Priyanka as the producer of the film as well, she'll be making the final call.

Orlando Bloom: Latest movie and upcoming project of actor

Orlando Bloom was last seen in the psychological boxing thriller The Cut, which had its festival premiere and subsequent theatrical and streaming rollouts. The film was released in cinemas in 2024 and also starred John Turturro and Caitriona Balfe.

The Hollywood star has another film in the pipeline, ie, titled Bucking Fastard, helmed by Werner Herzog, which is set to have its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2026. The actor plays the role of Gareth Mulroney alongside Kate and Rooney Mara.