Sridevi biography: Priyanka Chopra shares first look of Empress

Sridevi is one of Indian Sridevi remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic and beloved superstars. Known as the "First Female Superstar" of Bollywood, she ruled the screen for over four decades with films like Chandni, Mr. India, Lamhe, and English Vinglish. On her birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra announced a big update about her upcoming biography, titled ‘Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi’.

The late actress was known for her grace, versatility, and unmatched screen presence made her a legend across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema.

Priyanka Chopra announces first look of Sridevi’s biography Empress

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Authored by writer and columnist Dhiraj U Kumarr, the biography will revolve round Sridevi's life and legacy. Sharing the first look of biography, she wrote, “The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi. #Empress…coming soon.” It will be published by Westland Books.

The white cover of the book also carries Amitabh Bachchan's words for her, "The epitome of unmitigated talent". However, no release date has been announced and it has been listed as "coming soon".

Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's husband, also shared Priyanka's IG story.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan, she was the daughter of Ayyappan, a lawyer, and Rajeswari. Hailing from a Tamil family, the actress grew up in the small village of Meenampatti, near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

Sridevi began her journey in front of the camera at just 4 years old with the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. She later made her Bollywood debut in 1972 with Rani Mera Naam. The late icon went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses. Through the 1980s and 1990s, she ruled the box office with blockbuster films.

In 1996, she got married to Boney Kapoor. Then, the couple welcomed two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Both of them have followed their mother's footsteps in acting.