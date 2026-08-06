/Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth scripts history as Indian Air Force gets its first woman ‘Top Gun’ pilot

Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth has become the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to clear the prestigious Fighter Combat Leader (FCL) course at the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) in Gwalior. The FCL is among the hardest badges a fighter pilot can earn.

Squadron Leader Kanth has broken the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman graduate of the Indian Air Force’s premier “Top Gun” school.

The achievement is significant, as only about 1 per cent of IAF pilots are selected for the FCL course at TACDE. The 20-week programme at TACDE trains pilots in advanced combat tactics.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kanth was commissioned as one of IAF’s first three women fighter pilots

Kanth first made history in June 2016 when she was commissioned as one of the Indian Air Force’s first three women fighter pilots, alongside Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh.

In 2021, Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade when she was a flight lieutenant.

Kanth joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew the first solo on MiG-21 Bison in March 2018.

The development comes just months after Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was awarded the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge. Squadron Leader Singh also piloted President Droupadi Murmu in a Rafale aircraft in October last year.

Earlier this year, Squadron Leader Saanya became the first woman officer in the Indian Air Force to earn the coveted Category-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification, breaking yet another glass ceiling.

TACDE itself has a rich and storied legacy. Originally established as the Tactics and Combat Development and Training Squadron in 1971, it was renamed as TACDE in 1972 and has since become the Indian Air Force's premier institution for sharpening its operational edge.

It also develops tactical procedures for aircraft, drafts standard operating procedures, and trains pilots in doctrines spanning fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters, controllers, and guided weapons. The establishment also evaluates newly inducted aircraft, radars, and weapon systems before they are integrated into service. TACDE is often compared to the US Navy’s Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor programme, better known as “Top Gun”.

The instructors at TACDE are handpicked for their professional excellence and are drawn from fighter and helicopter streams as well as radar controllers.