/Indian, Israeli PMs discuss strategic partnership, West Asia situation

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, with the two leaders reviewing the progress of their countries’ special strategic partnership and exchanging views on the recent developments in West Asia.

According to a statement from India’s PMO, the conversation focused on the sustained progress in bilateral ties. “The two leaders reviewed sustained progress in India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in the statement.

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The leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia. “PM Netanyahu and PM Modi exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia,” the release noted. No further details of those discussions were provided.

Earlier this year, PM Modi was on a two-day state visit to Israel. This was the 2nd visit of the Indian PM to the country since 2017. The two leaders had signed multiple agreements covering critical and emerging technologies, cybersecurity, agriculture, innovation, space and economic cooperation. Discussions advanced on a free trade agreement, which is expected to be finalised soon, and a new Critical and Emerging Technologies Partnership.

India and Israel formalised their diplomatic relationship in 1992 and have since expanded cooperation in defence, agriculture, technology, water management and trade. High-level contacts, including telephone calls and in-person meetings, have been a regular feature of the relationship in recent years.