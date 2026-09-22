/FIFA chief Infantino wants to reform governing body with consultation from federations

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday suggested a "consultation" with the member federations to reform the world football governing body's decision-making processes, in a letter addressed to the 211 member associations, and seen by AFP.

"I will propose that the Council establish a direct, structured and time-limited consultation with confederations, Member Associations and relevant stakeholders on how FIFA's decision-making can be further strengthened," Infantino wrote.

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The 56-year-old Swiss has come under fire since his now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the men's and women's World Cups.

"The consultation would invite specific proposals on earlier institutional involvement, the respective roles of the President, the Bureau, the Council and the Congress, and practical ways to strengthen transparency, participation and accountability in major strategic initiatives," the letter continued.

Infantino asked for the initial proposals to be considered at the council meeting scheduled for October 15.

Infantino replaced Sepp Blatter as president of FIFA in 2016. He has come under severe pressure since the announcement in late July of proposals to create a commercial subsidiary to run its biggest events, such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.

The plan would have allowed private investors to acquire stakes in a company created under the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative. The backlash that followed led to the proposals being quickly shelved.

European football's governing body UEFA threatened to boycott FIFA competitions. It later suspended that threat, but has urged Infantino to resign and has been preparing possible legal action against him for alleged "criminal mismanagement".

Infantino addressed FFE in his letter on Monday and wrote that "FIFA's democratic processes, independence and sporting authority were never for sale".

The plan also "did not involve relinquishing FIFA's control or authority over sporting decisions", he insisted.

'Clear and trusted'

He further lamented the fact that the scheme "entered the public domain before FIFA's planned institutional process had been completed and before it could be presented in full to the Council and the Member Associations".

"I recognise that, without the full context, this caused concern and created the impression that decisions had already been taken. They had not," Infantino added.

"Major ideas must be developed, tested and communicated through clear and trusted institutions. That is a responsibility I take seriously."

UEFA, alongside North American body CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), issued a no-holds-barred joint letter against Infantino in August.

"Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding -- or demanding -- power to be held," they wrote.

However, Infantino is not without friends -- 2034 World Cup hosts Saudi Arabia came out in support last month, with African football's governing body CAF and South America's CONMEBOL also supportive.

FIFA confirmed earlier in September that Infantino will stand for re-election as president next March.

At this stage, he is the only candidate. However, CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is widely seen as a likely challenger.