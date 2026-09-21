/Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum? From Dubai Royal family to police, sports and racing

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died at the age of 76 on Monday. From military and security service to sport, business and horse racing, he held several prominent roles in Dubai over decades. Dubai is mourning the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a senior member of the emirate's ruling family and a prominent figure in its public, sporting and business life.

Sheikh Ahmed died on Monday, September 21, 2026, at the age of 76. Following his death, the Dubai Ruler's Court announced a 10-day period of official mourning, during which flags across Dubai will be flown at half-mast. His elder brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to him following his death. But who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and what was his role in Dubai's public life?

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

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Sheikh Ahmed was born on July 12, 1950, in Bur Dubai. He was the fourth and youngest son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai, and the younger brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Over a career spanning several decades, Sheikh Ahmed held positions connected to Dubai's military and security establishment, business sector and sporting institutions. He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, while also holding senior business positions and serving as chairman of Al Wasl Sports Club.

Military career and public service

Military service was an important part of Sheikh Ahmed's career. He received his military education at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom before returning to Dubai and joining the Central Military Command. He eventually rose to become commander of the Central Military Zone. His career later extended into Dubai's security establishment, where he served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security. His military and security responsibilities placed him among the senior figures involved in the development of Dubai's institutions during a period when the emirate was undergoing rapid transformation.

His association with Al Wasl

Beyond his public-service career, Sheikh Ahmed was closely associated with Al Wasl Sports Club, one of Dubai's best-known sporting institutions. He served as chairman of the club, and his tenure included the club's 2006-07 UAE League championship. He was also associated with Al Wasl's development over several decades. His involvement made him a familiar figure in Dubai's sporting landscape, particularly through his long association with the club.

A prominent figure in horse racing

Sheikh Ahmed also developed a major presence in Thoroughbred horse racing. His racing operation, associated with distinctive yellow-and-black colours, competed internationally and produced a number of high-profile winners. Among the horses associated with his operation were Mtoto, who won major races in Britain in the late 1980s, and Wassl, winner of the 1983 Irish 2,000 Guineas. His racing interests continued into later decades, with horses competing successfully at the highest level. His involvement in racing was another part of the wider Al Maktoum family's long-standing connection to the international Thoroughbred industry.

Business interests

Sheikh Ahmed's career also extended into Dubai's business sector. He served as Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre, adding corporate and real-estate responsibilities to his military, security and sporting roles. His public profile therefore extended well beyond his position within the ruling family, covering several major areas of Dubai's institutional and economic life.

Philanthropic work

Sheikh Ahmed was also involved in charitable initiatives. In 2021, he provided philanthropic support through Dubai Police and Public Security towards the establishment of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital through the Al Jalila Foundation.

His charitable activities formed another part of his public life alongside his official responsibilities.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's legacy

Sheikh Ahmed's career stretched across several of Dubai's most prominent institutions. From his military education at Sandhurst and subsequent service in Dubai's military establishment to his role with Dubai Police and Public Security, he remained closely associated with public service.