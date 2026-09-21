/'Does not mean name deletion': EC issues clarification after ex-CM Kejriwal, EAM Jaishankar, others get SIR notices

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday (Sep 20) said that notices issued to some voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls should not be interpreted as an indication that their names will be removed from the voter list. The clarification by the EC came after several prominent political figures including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP veteran LK Advani, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, EAM S Jaishankar were among the 3.31 million electors who received notices over discrepancies in their details.

Other prominent names on the list include former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Election Commissioner SS Sandhu. They were issued notices over discrepancies in the details furnished during the electoral roll revision exercise. The CEO office, however, stressed that no elector's name can be deleted without providing an opportunity to be heard and issuing a proper, speaking and appealable order. "All stakeholders are hereby informed that the issue of Notice does not mean that their names will be deleted from the electoral rolls of NCT of Delhi," the CEO office said, adding that system-generated notices are being issued to correct data in ECINET. "No name can be deleted without giving an opportunity of being heard and a proper speaking and appealable order," it said. The office also said there was "no existential crisis" arising from the notices, as reported in social and print media.

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What we know about Delhi SIR

The draft electoral roll was prepared using details submitted by electors through Enumeration Forms to Booth Level Officers (BLOs). It was published on August 31 and is available on the CEO Delhi website, at Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) offices, and at designated polling station locations.

Those who receive notices can submit their replies and required documents to the concerned ERO or BLO. The CEO office said the list of documents prescribed by the ECI is “only indicative, not exhaustive.” EROs, as statutory authorities, will take decisions on individual cases after considering the documents available and the report submitted by the BLO. The process of disposing of the notices is scheduled to be completed by October 29.

The names of such electors will then be included in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on November 4.