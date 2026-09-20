/S Jaishankar, former Army chief among high-profile names issued Delhi SIR notices

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, are among the high-profile names that have received notices from the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in New Delhi.

CBI Director Praveen Sood and members of his family, former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife, former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and members of her family, the wife and son of CPM MP John Britas and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his family have also received Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notices from the Election Commission as part of the exercise.

All of these individuals are registered as voters within the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Jaishankar and his wife are voters in the Sunder Bagh electoral part of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

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Their names were listed under the “unmapped with last SIR” category, indicating that the Election Commission could not link their current electoral records with the rolls prepared during the previous revision exercise in 2002.

CPM MP John Britas's wife, Sheba Britas, and their son, Anand Britas, cited different discrepancies. Sheba was cited under "self-name mismatch", while Anand received a notice over a "parent-name mismatch".

A large number of top central government secretaries and agency heads were flagged under the "unmapped" or "mismatch" criteria. The total number of SIR notices spans roughly 33 lakh voters in Delhi. The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said that receiving a notice does not imply that their name will be removed from the list.

“System-generated notices are being issued to the above-mentioned categories to correct their data in ECINET. No name can be deleted without giving an opportunity of being heard and a proper, speaking and appealable order,” the CEO said.