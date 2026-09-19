Cochin shipyard starts building India Navy's next-gen missile vessels

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the Indian government-owned shipbuilder, which built and delivered the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier, has commenced construction of the first Next Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) for the Navy. The primary role of the NGMV is to provide offensive capability against enemy warships and land targets. These ships will be capable of conducting Maritime Strike Operations and Anti-Surface Warfare Operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial at choke points. In their defensive role, NGMVs would be employed for local naval defence operations and seaward defence of offshore development areas.

The keel laying ceremony for the first NGMV (temporarily designated as BY 531) was conducted in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition from Integrated Headquarters (Indian Navy); Jose V J, Chairman & MD, CSL, Rear Admiral Kapil Mehta, ACWP & A; senior officers from the Indian Navy, government officials, among others. The keel is the bottom-most structural backbone of a vessel that runs from its front to the back. The keel forms the base upon which the rest of the ship's frame and hull are built.

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As per its 2023 contract with the Indian Navy, CSL has received orders for building and delivering six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV). According to the shipbuilder, this marks their foray into the construction of advanced weapon-intensive platforms for the Indian Navy in line with the Government’s initiative of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’(self-reliant India).

Capabilities of Indian Navy's NGMVs

NGMV-class ships are envisaged as high-speed vessels (with a maximum speed of 33knots or 61kmph), carrying a formidable array of weapon and sensors, including Surface to Surface Missile system, Anti-Missile Defence System, Air Surveillance and Fire Control Radars.

The vessels will also be equipped with advanced integrated platform management systems, propulsion machinery, auxiliary machinery, power generation and distribution machinery and damage control machinery, etc. The ship is meant to accommodate a complement of 80 personnel.