Katrina Kaif’s postpartum weight is not the problem; your gaze is

The internet has found a new topic to discuss and dissect: Katrina Kaif’s postpartum weight gain. Being a woman in India is already a daily battle—add the relentless glare of fame, and the pressure becomes downright suffocating. Kaif, a well-known face in Bollywood who has carved her path with sheer hard work over the last two decades in cinema, has often found herself in the middle of controversies, most of which have had nothing to do with her work. Be it the men she has dated, her intimate marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal, speculations around her impending motherhood, or the latest scrutiny over her weight gain, people have been relentless in passing judgment about her and her personal life.

Kaif made a public appearance after the birth of her son on Monday evening at a Ganpati celebration in Mumbai. This was her first public outing in 10 months, ever since she and her husband welcomed the birth of their son, Vihaan. Dressed in a moss green anarkali and a multicoloured embellished dupatta, Katrina glowed in her new role as a mother. She posed with her husband for the paparazzi before heading inside for the event.

‘She is finished’

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While Katrina’s appearance was met with excitement by her ardent fans, who were seeing her at an event after ages, a section of social media took no time to share images of her and ruthlessly criticise her appearance.

“Why do women neglect their self-care post-pregnancy?” stated a user on X while observing her weight change postpartum.

“She is finished,” wrote another.

The comments, however infuriating, were immediately shot down by women and men alike who defended the actress and pointed out that women go through a sea change—both mentally and physically—after embracing motherhood.

However, the criticism highlights a deeply problematic pattern in society, where it is acceptable to relentlessly police a woman’s body in every phase of existence. Society acts as an agency deciding what the ideal body type is and how a woman should look, irrespective of her age or the juncture she is at in her life.

The Myth of the 'Unchanging Woman'

For years, actresses have had to adhere to a certain body type and look to appease society. Public figures in particular are viewed through a lens where they are seen outside the laws of biology, ageing, and life transitions. A woman’s body is often treated as public property that must maintain an eternal 22-year-old baseline. For many, Katrina’s video on Monday came as a complete shock. How could the most desirable woman in the country look like their wives or mothers? How could the ultimate dream girl look so "girl next door"? Where did Sheila’s Jawaani go?

The Postpartum Paradox

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in 2021. Since then, the couple has had to face continuous questions around their plans for parenthood. On multiple occasions, the media declared Katrina ‘pregnant,’ only to be shut down by the star herself as she made stunning red-carpet appearances.

One would have thought that the speculations would finally be buried once and for all when the couple announced their pregnancy in September 2025 and welcomed their son in November.

Now that the baby is here, what could the next target of scrutiny be? Of course, the woman’s weight.

Bringing a human life into the world is lauded in theory, but its physiological reality—weight shifts, facial fullness, recovery time—is treated as a personal failing or "neglect." The narrative shifts from celebrating life to penalising visible change. From nagging, prying relatives to online trolls, everyone was obsessed with when she would get pregnant, and after the baby’s arrival, it was time to comment on her looks. There is never a break.

Moving the Goalposts: The Endless Checklist

For scores of women, the goalposts keep moving with time. First, get that degree, then find a job. Once a woman is independent and enjoying her newfound freedom and career success, the goalposts shift again. Now it is time to get married because the biological clock is ticking. Then, if she finds the right partner and settles into matrimony, society deems her incomplete until she becomes a mother. Postpartum, she is forced into an immediate, punitive "bounce-back" culture that erases the gruelling reality of recovery. Women constantly face an inescapable set of demands at every milestone.

You Can Never Please the World

If a woman opts for cosmetic tweaks or makeup changes, she is shamed for "not ageing naturally." If she displays natural soft facial features, ageing, or postpartum warmth, she is accused of "losing her charm" or "letting herself go."

Funnily enough, these harsh expectations rarely apply to men. Male actors are routinely allowed to age, gain weight, grey, or look tired without losing their status as cultural icons or leading men. No one scrutinises a man wearing a hairpiece to cover a bald patch, but if botox or lip filler is spotted on a woman, all hell breaks loose. For men, physical changes are framed as "maturity," "ruggedness," or "wisdom." Women are simply called fake and subsequently replaced.

What is even more alarming is the authoritative tone used by trolls to criticise the post-baby body of the actress, as if Kaif owes them an aesthetic debt.

Have You Looked at Vicky?

A night out at a cultural event with family becomes a battleground where a woman must run the gauntlet of high-definition cameras, slow-motion zooms, and malicious comment threads. Most people are concentrating on Katrina Kaif, but no one seems to notice Vicky Kaushal next to her, who looks quite scruffy with a full beard and long hair. He, being a man, owes no one an explanation, nor will there ever be an expectation for him to look a certain way.