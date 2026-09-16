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Trump's Iran war faces fresh House rebuke; 7 Republicans join Democrats in push to end conflict ahead of midterms

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 08:46 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 09:06 IST
Trump's Iran war faces fresh House rebuke; 7 Republicans join Democrats in push to end conflict ahead of midterms

Third House vote against Trump's Iran war comes just ahead of US midterms Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump is facing another challenge from Capitol Hill over the Iran war. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in the latest House vote, marking a larger GOP break from the president as the November midterms draw closer.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday (Sep 15) approved a measure calling on President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran, delivering a fresh political rebuke to the administration’s handling of the conflict just weeks before the November midterm elections.

It marks the third time the Democratic-led House, with support from a small number of Republicans, has voted to push Trump to withdraw US troops from Iran. The House vote comes at a politically significant moment, with lawmakers heading into the final weeks before the November midterm elections.

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Republicans join hands with Democrats to stop Trump's war on Iran

Democrats, as per reports, are portraying Tuesday’s vote as their most significant effort yet to challenge the administration, coming as Congress approaches its final stretch before the elections.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in backing the measure, up from four GOP lawmakers who supported the previous two resolutions.

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Among the new Republican supporters were Iowa Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn, both of whom represent competitive districts, as well as South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who is leaving Congress at the end of her current term.

The Republicans who had previously supported similar resolutions were Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Also read | Top military brass from US, Israel, Arab nations hold secret meeting on Iran War

Trump targets GOP critics

House Republican leaders have not formally directed their members to vote either way on such resolutions. Trump, however, has openly criticised Republicans who have opposed his position on the Iran war, signaling that he views the issue as an important test of loyalty.

The White House has previously applied pressure on Republicans during congressional efforts to curb the president’s military authority. One such attempt ended dramatically in the Senate. A sufficient number of Republicans initially backed the measure, only for pressure from the White House to lead a GOP senator to reverse their vote.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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