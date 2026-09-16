/Trump's Iran war faces fresh House rebuke; 7 Republicans join Democrats in push to end conflict ahead of midterms

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday (Sep 15) approved a measure calling on President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran, delivering a fresh political rebuke to the administration’s handling of the conflict just weeks before the November midterm elections.

It marks the third time the Democratic-led House, with support from a small number of Republicans, has voted to push Trump to withdraw US troops from Iran. The House vote comes at a politically significant moment, with lawmakers heading into the final weeks before the November midterm elections.

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Republicans join hands with Democrats to stop Trump's war on Iran

Democrats, as per reports, are portraying Tuesday’s vote as their most significant effort yet to challenge the administration, coming as Congress approaches its final stretch before the elections.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in backing the measure, up from four GOP lawmakers who supported the previous two resolutions.

Among the new Republican supporters were Iowa Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn, both of whom represent competitive districts, as well as South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who is leaving Congress at the end of her current term.

The Republicans who had previously supported similar resolutions were Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Trump targets GOP critics

House Republican leaders have not formally directed their members to vote either way on such resolutions. Trump, however, has openly criticised Republicans who have opposed his position on the Iran war, signaling that he views the issue as an important test of loyalty.