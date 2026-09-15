/1,200 Indian and US troops begin high-altitude and desert drills

Indian and US troops have begun their largest annual land exercise in more than two decades, splitting 1,200 soldiers between the high Himalayas of Uttarakhand and the firing ranges of Rajasthan to practise mountain warfare, drones and long-range fires.



The 22nd edition of Yudh Abhyas opened on Tuesday at Auli Foreign Training Node, where Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army’s 14 Infantry Division, and Colonel Benjamin Jackman of the US 11th Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team addressed contingents of about 600 personnel from each side. Training is running in parallel at Mahajan Field Firing Range.



The US force includes soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division, known as the “Arctic Angels”. Officials said the two-week drill will move from academic exchanges on space, cyber and multi-domain operations to a brigade-level command post exercise, field lanes, counter-drone training at Auli, and live-fire serials at Mahajan involving HIMARS, Stinger missiles and the Mobile Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System, or M-LIDS.

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“Yudh Abhyas 2026 provides our soldiers an opportunity to enhance bilateral readiness, cooperation and interoperability,” Jackman said. “By training alongside the Indian Army, we are strengthening our mutual trust and building combat credibility.”



The Indian side framed the exercise as a full-spectrum test. “Exercise Yudh Abhyas gives us a platform to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures across the full spectrum of multidomain operations, from precision fires at Mahajan to mountain warfare here in Auli,” he said. “It strengthens the bond between our armies and prepares us to prevail together in any environment.”



India’s defence ministry said the aim is to improve the two armies’ ability to employ Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with an emphasis on infantry-led operations. Technology is a central theme as drones and autonomous systems will be used for surveillance and reconnaissance, contemporary weapons will be demonstrated at Mahajan, and subject-matter experts will compare notes on emerging multi-domain warfare.



Jackman said the test would be whether headquarters and small units can “seamlessly integrate our capabilities”. “When we conclude this training, our Soldiers will stand side by side as a more lethal, coordinated and ready force.”



Held annually since 2004 and sponsored on the US side by US Army Pacific, Yudh Abhyas is designed to deepen interoperability under the US-India Major Defence Partnership. This year’s edition is scheduled to close on 28 September.