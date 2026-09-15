Television’s biggest night is here. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awardsis taking place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles where horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay and hospital drama The Pitt are pitched to be the big winners.

The Emmy awards night began with comedy awards as actresses Kate O’Flynn and Jean Smart took home Best Supporting actress and Best Actress Emmys.

Apple TV's Widow's Bay, which stars Matthew Rhys as the leader of an isolated New England island that appears to be haunted, has emerged as one of the most talked-about debut series of the year. Rhys created history on Emmy stage by becoming the first actor to win two Best Actor awards on the same night.

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His show Widow's Bay scooped up up eight awards in the pre-gala ceremonies, and is in position to become the most awarded comedy series in a single year, surpassing the 13 trophies won last year by Seth Rogen's Hollywood satire The Studio.

Here is the complete list of winners of 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. (updating live)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments” (Hulu)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV) WINNER

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” (Netflix) WINNER

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, “Bait” (Prime Video)

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, “Beef” (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”(Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix) WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX)

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max) WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) WINNER

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Megan Stalter, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Variety Series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) WINNER

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock) WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Richard Gadd, “Half Man” (HBO)

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO) WINNER

Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Charles Melton, “Beef” (Netflix)

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO) WINNER

Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Beef” (Netflix)

Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” (Netflix) WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “Beef” (Netflix)

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

“Beef” (Netflix)

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Tom Pelphrey, “Task” (HBO) WINNER

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO)

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max) WINNER

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO)

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

“Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) WINNER

Michael Urie, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man” (Disney+)

Steve Carell, “Rooster” (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) WINNER

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV)

“Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Diplomat: “Amagansett” – Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn

“The Pitt”: “1:00 P.M.” – Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill

“The Pitt”: “12:00 P.M.” – Valerie Chu

“Pluribus”: “We Is Us” – Vince Gilligan WINNER

“Slow Horses” “Scars” – Will Smith

“Task”: “A Still Small Voice” – Brad Ingelsby



Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary,” Randall Einhorn

“The Bear,” Christopher Storer

“The Chair Company,” Andrew DeYoung

“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello

“The Ms. Pat Show,” Mary Lou Belli

“Widow’s Bay,” Hiro Murai WINNER



Directing for a Drama Series

“The Gilded Age,” Salli Richardson-Whitfield

“Paradise,” Hanelle Culpepper

“The Pitt,” Noah Wyle

“Pluribus.” Vince Gilligan

“Slow Horses,” Saul Metzstein WINNER

“Task,” Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series