/Baba Vanga's first prophecy for 2027 is out, and straight out of science fiction

Baba Vanga has apparently predicted that a mysterious disease or genetic experiment will give superhuman-like powers to a bunch of humans in 2027, according to her followers. The blind Bulgarian mystic is credited with predicting the COVID pandemic, the 9/11 attacks and Princess Diana's death, among several other events. While there is no confirmation that she actually made these prophecies, her believers think she did foresaw them decades before they happened.

For 2027, they are talking about a bizarre prophecy which sounds unbelievable. In what sounds like a pure piece of science fiction, some kind of experiment or a sickness will turn a few people into actual superhumans. There are no other details about what their powers would be or how it might unfold. So maybe while a large group is affected by this disease or experiment, the powers will be gained by only a few of them. We will have to wait and see if this is one of her prophecies that comes true.

Baba Vanga 2026 predictions

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, for 2026, Baba Vanga had made predictions of a new world war, widespread natural disasters linked to climate change, a threat from technology and an alien visit. The mystic apparently foresaw a war that would start in the east and spread to the West. World War 3 was also predicted by Nostradamus, the French astrologer famous for his prophecies.

Putin's rise

Russian President Vladimir Putin will rise as a world leader and emerge as the "lord of the world", as per the prophecy. While the Russia-Ukraine war is still going on, there is no sign of Putin assuming more power.

Earthquakes and floods in 2026

Natural disasters have been a highlight of 2026, with massive earthquakes in Venezuela, Colombia, Japan and Indonesia, and the devastating flash floods in Nepal and Tibet in August.

AI and alien visit