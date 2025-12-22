/Baba Vanga's 'large spacecraft' prophecy goes viral amid Trump's reported UFO briefing

Blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga predicted contact with a new alien civilisation in 2026, according to her followers. Her prophecies are not written down anywhere, and her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova, and some of her other followers documented her visions after her death. However, experts have cautioned that her predictions, which reportedly started after she lost her eyesight at the age of 12, have no proof and should be taken with a pinch of salt. One of her predictions for the new year is now going viral, as she is believed to have seen a "large spacecraft" arrive on Earth in November 2026. This will be the first official contact between humans and extraterrestrial beings, according to the prophecy.

Alien disclosure in 2025 - The Trump briefing

Baba Vanga was said to have made a similar prediction for November 2025 as well, according to which aliens would reach Earth and make contact during a major sporting event. While some people tried linking it to 3I/ATLAS, the interstellar comet in the solar system, nothing of the sort happened. But now, the same prophecy has returned for the year 2026, and many believe it could turn true. A few days ago, Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, said that there was a 12 per cent chance that alien existence could be "officially acknowledged" in 2025. There have been reports that US President Donald Trump has been briefed about aliens and UFOs, and officials would declassify previously classified UFO/UAP files before the end of this year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to platform data, odds soared from single digits to the mid-70s on December 7 within hours, and even touched 81 per cent at one point in time. The bet will be resolved only if previously classified documents, videos or reports relating to UFOs are released, and no vague leaks will be considered. Despite this, more than $233,000 reportedly ended up in the contract at share prices of around 76 to 77 cents.

3I/ATLAS ‘alien’ talk

The year 2025 was filled with talks about aliens and UFOs, especially after 3I/ATLAS was discovered in July. Some scientists even claimed, citing its trajectory and timing, that it could be an "alien mothership" coming to "seed out planet" with "tiny probes." But, NASA, ESA and several other astronomers dismissed all such claims, saying that it was a comet.

Baba Vanga other prophecies for 2026