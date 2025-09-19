/Baba Vanga 2026 predictions: World War, earthquakes, rise of AI and alien visit

Baba Vanga has made some shocking predictions for the year 2026. The blind Bulgarian clairvoyant is known for her prophecies and is said to have had visions of major world events that were yet to happen. Those who believe in her say that Baba Vanga foresaw a changing world in the year 2026. There would be a major war that would change world dynamics, a technological takeover of humans and contact with alien life, according to her prophecies. Baba Vanga is also said to have predicted more natural disasters in the new year. Earlier, in 2024, the Myanmar earthquake of March was one of the predictions made by her that came true. One of the major prophecies for 2026 is about World War III. Global tensions are at an all-time high right now. The Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing, while Israel is now engaged in multiple conflicts, and a potential Chinese offensive against Taiwan is on the cards. The United States President has failed to end the Ukraine war, despite meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump even tried to arm-twist Moscow by penalising India for buying Russian oil. But things still seem to be escalating. Also Read: Baba Vanga Predicted Alien Contact In 2025. Is Interstellar 'Mothership' Hurtling Towards Earth Them Reaching Out?

Baba Vanga World War III prediction

According to the mystic, a war will start in the east and spread to the West. It will reportedly destroy the West and lead to the rise of Putin as a world leader. The Russian president is predicted to become a powerful figure and emerge as the "lord of the world". Believers of Baba Vanga's prophecies think that this prediction hints that Putin will be at the forefront of this conflict and hold all the cards. Meanwhile, Israel's conflict has also spread far and wide, moving beyond Palestine. In the year 2026, all such conflicts might get linked together and trigger World War III. Also Read: From ‘double fire’ to political tensions: Here’s what Baba Vanga’s chilling prophecies for August 2025 reveal

Baba Vanga alien contact prediction 2026

The Bulgarian mystic is also said to have foreseen aliens making contact with Earth in 2026. Her previous prediction was for the year 2025. According to her believers, she predicted alien contact with humans during a major sporting event. For 2026, Baba Vanga has predicted that a large spacecraft will arrive on Earth in November 2026. This, she said, would be the first official contact between Earthlings and aliens. However, this prophecy seems to be far-fetched.

Baba Vanga and natural disasters in 2026

Climate change will wreak havoc on the world in 2026, according to Baba Vanga. There will be more earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Her followers claim that natural disasters will alter 7% to 8% of the landmass on Earth. This will devastate ecosystems and shake the world.

Baba Vanga AI predictions 2026

Baba Vanga is said to have predicted the rise of Artificial Intelligence in 2026 to such levels that it will start controlling humans. It will take over several jobs, affect personal relationships and everything, down to basic routines, will be affected by AI. Nostradamus, a French astrologer best known for his book, Les Propheties, is also said to have made similarly scary predictions about technology. He wrote that AI will take over the world in 2026.

