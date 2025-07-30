A strong earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings for the country, Japan, Alaska, Hawaii and New Zealand. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the first tsunami wave measuring around 1 foot had reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido. Japan has issued a tsunami warning for the coasts of Hokkaido and Honshu and advisories for Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake was put at 8.0 before the US Geological Survey updated it to 8.7. The event has once again triggered chatter around the manga prophecy by Ryo Tatsuki, who predicted a massive earthquake and tsunami for Japan in July. The initial date it was believed to happen was July 5. However, everything and everyone heaved a sigh of relief as the day came and went. However, Wednesday's massive temblor has once again brought Ryo Tatsuki back into the limelight. Social media is abuzz with people pointing out that her prediction came true, even if not on the exact date. While the earthquake did not strike Japan, the monster tremors have put Japan on tsunami alert. Also Read: First tsunami wave measuring 1 foot spotted in Japan hours after Russia's 8.7 magnitude earthquake

Social media reactions to Russia earthquake and tsunami warning for Japan

A user wrote on social media platform X, "Massive 3 Feet Tsunami Alert for the entire Coast of Japan after a Powerful Magnitude of 8.8 Earthquake in the Coast of Russia, Japanese Manga Predictor Ryo Tatsuki The Future I Saw who predicted 2011 Quake did it again! Stay safe Japan." Another post read, "Holy s**t so that Japanese lady's dreams are real." One of the other posts read, "How did New Baba Vanga, Ryo Tatsuki predict a mega Tsunami for July 2025? If you're on the West Coast, GET AWAY FROM THE WATER." A user expressed shock at her prediction, writing, "I can't believe Ryo Tatsuki's prophecy literally came true, with almost no margin for error. Who knows you, Nostradamus?" The huge earthquake didn't happen on July 5 as she dreamt, but despite that, people can't help but be amazed by Tatsuki. "Not the exact date, but you have to respect Ryo Tatsuki," another user wrote on X. Also Read: 'A crack will open up…': Eerie prophecy triggers panic among people visiting Japan, forcing mass cancellations

"Sure, it reminds me of Ryo Tatsuki's prediction in his manga, even if the place and date aren't exact, it's crazy. It's like Baba Vanga's predictions for 2025," one of the other comments read, while another simply went, "WTF? I remembered the mangaka Ryo Tatsuki." Another mused, “Could this be the tsunami that Ryo Tatsuki predicted?”

What did Ryo Tatsuki predict for Japan in July?

Tatsuki had a dream in the 90s about a huge earthquake and tsunami hitting Japan in July 2025. She wrote about it in a manga comic boo, which was then republished in 2021. According to Tatsuki, "a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines," triggering massive waves taller than the 2011 tsunami generated by the Great East Japan Earthquake that slammed Tōhoku. "The Ocean floor between Japan and the Philippines will crack. Huge waves will rise in all directions. Tsunamis will devastate the Pacific Rim countries. A tsunami three times higher than that of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 2011 will strike the southwest of the country," a passage of the book reads.

She had also predicted the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake that struck Tōhoku. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake the strongest ever recorded in Japan and caused 130 feet tsunami waves. Wednesday's earthquake is the biggest one since to hit the area.