Baba Vanga is not the only prophecy maker who warned of natural disasters and wars for the year 2025. A manga prediction about a natural disaster striking Japan in July has people rushing to cancel their tickets. What has made their fears even stronger is that the comic book foresaw the catastrophic earthquake and tsunami that struck the Tohoku region in 2011.

The book titled The Future I Saw was published in 1999 by Japanese artist Ryo Tatsuki. Eerily, the book predicted that Tohoku would be struck by disaster in 2011, and in exactly the same month and the year, the region witnessed a six-minute earthquake and a tsunami. The "Great East Japan Earthquake" killed nearly 20,000 people.

“A crack will open up…” in Japan

A revised 2021 "complete edition" warns of a similar disaster in Japan this July. The book states that "a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines," hinting at an earthquake. The tremors will trigger waves “three times as tall” as the 2011 disaster.

Japan is not a stranger to earthquakes. The country has built its infrastructure to withstand such disasters. However, the havoc caused by the 2011 incident, how it had already been predicted, and now a prophecy about another catastrophe has sent alarm bells ringing.

More prophecies of disaster in Japan in 2025

It doesn't end here. Predicting disasters has become a norm in Japan, even if it they don't happen at all. But they still manage to create a scare, and people are not brushing them away. More psychics, soothsayers and feng shui experts have issued similar warnings, adding to the panic.

A self-proclaimed psychic from Japan predicted that Tokyo Bay Area would be hit by a massive earthquake on April 26. However, nothing happened.

Then, feng shui master and TV personality Qi Xian Yu, also known as Master Seven in Hong Kong, advised people not to travel to Japan starting in April.

Doomsday warnings on social media

Social media in Japan is now filled with posts about these doomsday warnings, and how travellers are rushing to cancel their tickets.

Hong Kong airline company Greater Bay Airlines earlier announced that it will cut down its Sendai service and flights to Tokushima from May 12 through Oct. 25. The airline stated that the demand for tickets had fallen to a low, supposedly because of speculations about a major disaster that was expected to hit Japan in July.

Ryo Tatsuki, author of Japanese manga, speaks about the prediction

The author of the maga spoke to Mainichi Shimbun, calling for calm, and hopes that "this interest will lead to safety measures and preparedness."

"I am merely taking it objectively," she said to the publication. "The high level of interest everyone is showing is proof of growing awareness of disaster prevention, and I'm taking it as a positive thing."

The publisher of the new version, Asuka Shinsha, said, "The contents of this book published by our company are based on prophetic dreams the author had, and are not intended to stir up undue anxiety in any way."

"When it comes to disasters and other events, we believe it is important to respond carefully and appropriately based on expert advice."

Ryo Tatsuki, also known as Japan's Baba Vanga, dreamt about the disasters, and wrote, "I dreamed of a great disaster. The waters of the Pacific Ocean south of the Japanese archipelago will rise."

Whether that happens or not, only time will tell.