Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian clairvoyant who supposedly foresaw several world events, predicted the economic state of the world in 2025. According to her, an economic disaster will strike the world this year. Amid Donald Trump's trade wars with other countries, it seems like Baba Vanga knew what she was talking about.

Since Trump announced huge tariffs on literally every country and landform, the markets have witnessed a bloodbath. Stock markets across the world tumbled on Monday amid fears of a global recession that was expected to be the worst one since 1987.

This happened after Trump slapped a baseline tariff of 10 per cent that went into effect on April 5. He called it a historic move and termed it "Liberation Day." Higher tariffs were imposed on goods entering the US from about 60 countries or trading blocs that have a high trade deficit with the US.

This meant that China was slapped with new duties of 34 per cent and the European Union with 20 per cent. A 25 per cent tariff was placed on goods from Mexico and Canada that don’t comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

US-China engage in tariff war of their own

Trump's move led to retaliatory tariffs from China and the European Union. Beijing announced that it was imposing a 34 per cent tariff on American goods. This angered Trump, who threatened China with an additional 50 per cent in tariffs if the retaliatory tariffs weren't pulled back.

China refused to bow down, which led to the US adding 50 per cent more tariffs, taking the total to 104 per cent.

Beijing's finance ministry announced that it was hitting all American goods with 84 per cent tariffs starting from Thursday. It also added 12 US entities to the export control list and 6 US entities to the 'unreliable entity' list.

The tariff game led to stock markets witnessing more upheaval, a roller-coaster ride that refuses to end. Billionaires lost trillions of dollars in the market due to the crash.

Now, Trump has put a 90-day pause on retaliatory tariffs on all countries willing to negotiate a trade deal, except China. He has instead pushed up the tariffs against China to 125 per cent, "starting immediately". Trump stressed that Beijing has shown a "lack of respect" to the world's markets.

Be cautious of market volatility, expert warns

The pause led to stock markets soaring once again. The US stock markets witnessed their biggest single-day move since 2008 on Wednesday.

But experts have warned investors to be wary of market volatility. Andy Sieg, Citigroup's head of Global Wealth, told Bloomberg in an interview, "Don't chase this. Do not buy the dip."

Baba Vanga's Myanmar earthquake prophecy

Even though there is no official record of her prophecies, there are several people who believe in Baba Vanga. She is believed to have predicted events like 9/11 and Princess Diana's death.

For this year, the psychic forecasted "shattering earthquakes". A massive 7.7-magnitude quake hit Myanmar on March 28, killing over 2,700 people.

Her other predictions for 2025 include a war in Europe and an economic disaster. So it seems like her second prediction for this year is slowly moving towards becoming a reality.