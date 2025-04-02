Baba Vanga's predictions for 2025 have started coming true. As per reports, the blind Bulgarian psychic forecasted "shattering earthquakes" in 2025, although there is no official record of her prophecies. For years, people have believed in Baba Vanga, who is said to have predicted disasters like 9/11.

The earthquake in Myanmar that struck on 28 March 2025 has killed more than 2,700 people, with more and more reports of human tragedy being revealed. Rescue workers continue to dig through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors. With more than 4,500 people injured and 441 still missing, the death toll is expected to rise in the coming days.

As Baba Vanga's prediction about the earthquakes comes true, people are now looking at other things the mystic said about the world.

Among her other predictions for 2025 are a war in Europe and an economic disaster across the world. Some reports suggest that Baba Vanga also said that the year 2025 would mark the start of humanity's downfall.

Two days after the Myanmar earthquake, 7.1-magnitude tremors hit the Oceania nation of Tonga. A tsunami warning was issued for the Pacific Island country. However, no loss of life or property was reported.

Baba Vanga's other predictions

Baba Vanga foretold several major world occurrences before she passed away in 1996. The psychic predicted that a war would begin in Europe in 2025, which will "devastate the continent’s population."

According to one of her other predictions, humans might start looking towards other planets for alternate energy sources. She specifically pointed out the hot and dense planet Venus, which is a potential target.

Earth becomes unlivable, and humans leave the planet

Climate change is already devastating the planet, but in 2033, the polar ice caps will melt and lead to a drastic rise in sea levels, Baba Vanga predicted. However, the planet will not become uninhabitable until 3797, the year Baba Vanga says humanity will vacate Earth.

She made prophecies all the way till 5079, the year she says the world will end.

Before that happens, humans will achieve success in an endeavour they have been on for years. In the year 2130, humans will finally make contact with aliens, she said. That is still over 100 years away.

Another space forecast predicts war with Martian civilisation. This will happen in the year 3005. Humans are in the process of landing people on the red planet and people like Elon Musk are striving to do that within the next 10 years. Baba Vanga's prediction might be a warning that humans shouldn't conquer Mars.