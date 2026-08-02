Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi agreed to a compromise deal on opening up the Strait of Hormuz that led to US President Donald Trump announcing that he is calling off a planned attack on Iran, Israeli media reports suggested. This comes after Trump earlier announced that he was cancelling attacks on Iran as the United States and Iran had agreed to the parameters of a deal, warning that it was subject to a deal being finalised quickly.

According to a Channel 12 report, the compromise deal laid down by the US and Qatar states that ships will enter the Persian Gulf on the Iranian-controlled side of the strait and exit through the Omani side. While Oman has agreed to the deal, assurances have been sought from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that the agreement would be respected.

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Trump announces Iran attack cancelled

Earlier on Saturday (Aug 2), Trump said that the United States and Israel have agreed to hold off attacks on Iran if a deal is reached quickly. He claimed that the decision was taken at the request of Tehran and other nations in the region despite the US being “locked and loaded” and “ready to go against Iran”.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump said, “The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II.”

He added, “Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.”

Trump said that the agreement would include “complete and total” opening of the Strait of Hormuz and “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat”. He warned that he cancelled the attacks on the condition that a deal is reached quickly.

“This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” he wrote.