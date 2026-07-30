/Are you an Indian on an H-1B visa? New US bill could make getting Green Card easier

A Democratic senator has introduced legislation that would create a new pathway to permanent residency for millions of long-term immigrants in the United States, including many Indian H-1B visa holders, even as President Donald Trump continues to pursue a hardline immigration agenda.

The proposal, introduced by California Senator Alex Padilla, seeks to amend a long-standing immigration provision that has remained unchanged since 1986. If passed, the bill would allow immigrants who have lived continuously in the United States for at least seven years to apply for lawful permanent resident status, commonly known as a Green Card.

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According to a statement from Padilla’s office, the measure could benefit more than 8 million people. “A year ago, I introduced this bill to push back against the Trump administration’s cruel treatment of hardworking immigrants,” Padilla said. “Since then, President Trump’s campaign of fear has only escalated, with families living under constant uncertainty despite having built their lives in this country,” he added.

Padilla argued that Congress could no longer ignore the contribution of long-term immigrants to the US economy and society. “Congress cannot continue to ignore millions of long-term residents who contribute to our economy and communities every day. It’s past time to modernise our immigration laws and create a fair pathway to lawful permanent residency,” he said.

The proposed legislation, titled the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929, would require applicants to have lived in the United States continuously for at least seven years, have no criminal record and satisfy all other existing Green Card eligibility requirements.

The bill could be particularly significant for Indian nationals on H-1B visas, many of whom face decades-long waits for employment-based Green Cards because of country-specific caps.