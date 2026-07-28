A newly constructed and recently inaugurated bridge over the Tons River in Dehradun was damaged following an overnight rain. A portion of the bridge approach road between Prem Nagar and Nanda Ki Chowki on the Dehradun- Paonta Sahib Highway opened a giant crater on Tuesday. The construction of the bridge incurred roughly ₹16 crore in cost and caved in just 17 days, reported Times of India.

Visuals of the damaged approach to the bridge circulated widely on social media and raised fresh concern about the quality of construction. Many residents questioned the structural integrity of the bridge and its capability to withstand the monsoon.

Ashish Chauhan, District Magistrate of Dehradun, said that the crater will be filled within three to four hours and further actions related to this will be considered later. "The road is being opened for traffic within the next three to four hours. The structural design of the bridge is completely safe. Appropriate further actions regarding this matter will be taken later, but our priority right now is opening the road," said Chauhan, DM of Dehradun, to ANI.

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Latest reports suggest that the sinkhole on the approach road was repaired swiftly within 12 hours, with traffic restored following directives from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The incident comes as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in nine districts on Tuesday. The Char Dham Yatra was suspended for two days by the Uttarakhand government due to heavy rainfall and active landslides.

"The Yatra Control Room is also continuously monitoring the weather warnings, and the shopkeepers on the Kedarnath Yatra route and the pilgrims who are already present there are also being cautioned through announcements, and continuous monitoring is being done from here," said Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Rudraprayag.

The Yatra will resume once the weather conditions improve and the roads are cleared and declared safe for pilgrims. Parts of the Kedarnath Highway have also been affected by debris and rocks falling from the hillside in the Munkatiya area following continuous rain.