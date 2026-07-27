/Sadie Sink's leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip fuels fresh Jean Grey speculation

With only three days left for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India, fans are already dissecting and analysing every scene from the teaser. With several characters kept hidden, one actress' role everyone is curious about is Sadie Sink's. A BTS clip which is doing rounds of the internet has left many fans coming up with different theories.

Viral clip of Sadie Sink's character footage; netizens' reaction

An alleged five-second clip of Sadie Sink from the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has gone viral on X, prompting a fresh wave of fan speculation about her mystery character. While Jean Grey remains the leading theory among Marvel fans, the studio has not confirmed any casting details, leaving the door open for multiple possibilities. However, it is unclear whether the footage is an actual leak from the film, AI-generated, or taken from an entirely different project.

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An X user took to the comment section and wrote, “SHES MARY JANEEEEEE(guys im playing).”

Another user wrote, "If its not Jean Grey, this is gonna be so confusing."

"She's literally mind controlling or talking to someone in there mind here", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "This has to be Mary Jane. It just makes sense."

During her appearance on The Backstage Experience, host Dave Morales had asked to use the phrase "jeans, grey for instance"; Sadie Sink smiled and calmly replied, "And what about them?", prompting the host to laugh and move on. So far, Marvel has kept her exact character tightly under the wraps ahead of the film's release.

How did Sadie Sink land her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink landed her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day without an audition. This is after she had previously worked with director Destin Daniel Cretton on The Glass Castle. Reportedly, she did not see a script until she physically arrived in London to begin shooting.

For the unversed, Sadie Sink made her major breakout as Ma Mayfield in the horror-fantasy series Stranger Things. She has also starred in Taylor Swift's short film All Too Well and performed in theatre and film.

All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland reprise his role alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas in India on July 30.