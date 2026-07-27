/Will Iran war last months or even years? Here's what new poll shows about what most Americans think

US people are neither considering the prediction of President Donald Trump about the Iran war that is about to end, nor do they believe that Iran has lost the will or the means to keep fighting. UN Ambassador Mike Waltz speculated that he would not commit to the war ending before the end of 2026. "I'm not going to put some kind of timeline on it,” said Waltz.



Waltz's statement followed after Trump denied the idea of further negotiations with Iran, allowing the war to resume at full strength after a 60-day extension of the ceasefire between both the nations dissolved earlier this month. In addition, a tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz and exploded this weekend because the biggest trade route has become increasingly unsafe for global shipping traffic.

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War Powers resolutions

These developments point to mounting uncertainty inside the administration itself, with very few officials willing to accept the fact that the war is conclusively over, even as criticism mounts from Congress. While senators have so far blocked War Powers resolutions aiming to curb the president’s power, the Senate GOP caucus is growing opposed to the war and several senators have publicly stated about their beliefs that the war was misguided from the beginning.



Separately, a new poll released Sunday showed that public trust in the Trump administration's assessments of Iran has eroded significantly. According to CBS News polling, only a small fraction of Americans still believe the White House's claim that the war will conclude within days or weeks.



The majority instead expect the conflict to drag on for months, or possibly years, as it nears its five-month mark with senior officials seemingly unable to advance negotiations that have effectively stalled following renewed fighting.