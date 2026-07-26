/Iran tells Pakistan it has not withdrawn from negotiations but suspended them: Report

Responding to a proposal put forward by Pakistan to Iran and US on resuming talks between the countries, Tehran said it has not withdrawn from negotiations but has suspended them, reported Al Arabiya and Al Hadath on Sunday.

Iran also told Pakistani officials that it has rejected the creation of a new corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, the source said.

This comes after US stopped attacks on Iran after nearly two weeks of sustained military operations. Since the last two days there has been no US military strikes on Iran.

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For 13 days, U.S. President Donald Trump approved military strike plans presented by officials each afternoon, with the attacks typically being carried out within hours, reported Axios.

After US stopped attacks on Iran, Trump speaking to reporters in the White House said he retains the option of continuing or escalating the attacks, but a more feasible option would be to reach an agreement with Iran.

“We're talking to [the Iranians] right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by. We're locked and loaded and ready to go, but we're talking to them,” Trump said.