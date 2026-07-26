/Comic-Con 2026: Ryan Gosling joins Marvel as Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling is all set to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The announcement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation. President Kevin Feige on Saturday confirmed that the Oscar-nominated actor will headline a standalone Ghost Rider movie, which is expected to arrive in theatres in 2028.

Ryan Gosling joins Marvel

The announcement finally ends years of speculation linking Gosling to the Marvel character. Joining Feige on stage, the actor expressed his excitement, saying, "Wow, is this really happening?" Gosling told the audience. "As you know, this is a character I've wanted to play for a very long time."

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The upcoming film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously created Deadpool & Wolverine. The project also reunites Levy and Gosling after their collaboration on Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to release on May 28, 2027.

Gosling opens up about Levy

Introducing Levy to the crowd, Gosling revealed that the filmmaker was the only person he wanted to make the film with. "I'm having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool & Wolverine. I'll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans."

Hailing Gosling, Levy added, "Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, 'Bro, let's ride.' We'll see you in 2028!"

About Ghost Rider

The film marks the character's first theatrical release under Marvel Studios. However, further details about the upcoming film are yet to be unveiled. Ghost Rider first appeared in Marvel comics in 1972, and the character's best-known incarnation, Johnny Blaze, is a motorcycle stunt performer who makes a deal with the demon Mephisto.