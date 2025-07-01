/Project Hail Mary: Know all about Ryan Gosling's upcoming sci-fi starrer

From Ken in Barbie to playing an astronaut in Project Hail Mary! Ryan Gosling never fails to showcase his versatility in acting. The actor's upcoming sci-fi movie, Project Hail Mary, has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer was unveiled by the makers. The novel of the same name by Andy Weir has been helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Let's know all about the film, plot, cast, release date, and more.

Makers drop Project Hail Mary, fans react to Ryan Gosling's film

The trailer showcased Ryan Gosling playing the role of Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes up on a spaceship far from Earth and has no memory of who he is or why he's there. As per the clip, it goes to his backstory in which Ryland is entrusted with a space mission as the sun starts dying out and threatens to make Earth an inhabitable place.

His character must figure out the mystery before time runs out. Meanwhile, during his mission, his character makes a connection with an alien. Soon after the trailer was dropped, fans loved Ryan Gosling's acting in the film and are eagerly waiting for its release. One user wrote, "I will be there on day one". Another user wrote, "Waiting on that dang Project Hail Mary trailer". "The Ryan Gosling Academy Award Campaign for Project Hail Mary starts now", wrote the third user.

What do we know about Project Hail Mary?

Project Hail Mary is based on a science-fiction novel by American writer Andy Weir. Set shortly, it centers on a school teacher turned astronaut, Ryland Grace, who wakes up from a coma afflicted with amnesia. He gradually remembers that he was sent to the Tau Ceti system, 12 light-years from Earth, to find a means of reversing a solar dimming event that could cause the extinction of humanity.

The film's first footage made its debut at CinemaCon this April. Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the film stars Sandra Huller, Milana Vayntrub, James Ortiz, Liz Kingsman, Bastian Antonio, and Isla McRae among others.