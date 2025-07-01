/Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt starrer begins production, shares motion poster

The Devil Wears Prada is one of the cult classics Hollywood has ever given to the audience. After 19 years, netizens still love the film, which stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in key roles. Recently, the makers confirmed that the film has been given the green light. Now, in the latest development, the production has finally begun and even shared a motion poster.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 filming begins, fans react

20th Century Studios confirmed that the filming of The Devil Wears Prada has officially begun. The production house teased fans by sharing the iconic motion poster, ie, the iconic red high heel with a pitchfork, on social media.

Soon, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Cinema is back, I can't wait". Another user wrote, "She is on her way...tell everyone". "The world is healing, that's all", wrote the third user. The sequel will hit the theatres in May 2026.

All about The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada, which is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, tells the story of a journalist, Andy, a young graduate, who travels to New York. She starts working as an assistant to one of the city's biggest magazine editors, the cynical Miranda Priestly. Helmed by David Frenkel, the film, released in cinemas in 2006, starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt in key roles.

