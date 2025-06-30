/HYBE Corporation confirms India expansion. Live concerts of BTS, SEVENTEEN soon?

Chances of watching K-pop bands like BTS and SEVENTEEN live in India just got very real. HYBE Corporation, the South Korean company behind popular bands like SEVENTEEN, BTS, and TXT is opening a local branch in India by September or October 2025. The official announcement comes after months of speculation that the company would soon be opening an office in India.



The announcement was made through Korean media on June 30 and was met with much excitement and fanfare by loyal fans. In a statement, HYBE said, “We are currently conducting local market research and handling the practicalities of setting up the corporation, to launch around September or October.”



The move to set up shop in India is strategic as HYBE is looking at expanding the reach of K-pop worldwide. Under the leadership of Bang Si Hyuk, the company is applying its Multi-home, Multi-genre strategy to major global music markets. The plan is to mix K-pop’s business model with local cultures and music preferences.

India is one of the world’s biggest music markets and a growing hub for Korean content. There is a huge market for K-pop in India. Besides, the company’s earlier expansions have been successful, thereby making the India expansion seem plausible.



The earlier expansion plan of HYBE has yielded success. In the US, its new girl group KATSEYE recently made it to the Billboard Hot 100, just months after debuting. In Latin America, HYBE’s local audition shows and training programs are already seeing great results.



What does it mean for Indian fans?

For Indian fans of K-pop music, HYBE’s expansion also means possibilities of live concerts and fans interactions with popular K-pop bands and stars. It could also mean that the company could tap local talents and train them for the global arena.