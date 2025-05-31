/HYBE insider trading scandal: ADOR Executive resigns after authorities initiate probe over illicit profits

South Korean multinational entertainment company is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The company has landed in legal soup after they have allegedly been accused of illegal financial activities. There are reports that after the authorities have begun initiating a probe, an executive from ADOR has resigned, which has raised eyebrows.

What is the connection between ADOR executive and HYBE?

Under HYBE, the executive from ADOR is an internal director named Lee Kyun Joon, who was also the former Chief Financial Officer of HYBE, has resigned. His abrupt exit from the company has raised suspicion. For the unversed, ADOR is home to the girl group NJZ (NewJeans).

Moreover, HYBE downplaying Lee's role in all of this is also being seen by netizens as an attempt at damage control. His resignation comes amid a probe of HYBE's illegal financial activities.

All about HYBE's alleged stock fraud

According to several South Korean media outlets, police have submitted a request for a search and seizure warrant in their investigation of HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk over allegations of fraudulent stock transactions involving $295 million approximately.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's financial crimes unit filed the request with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office. The authorities are seeking to obtain documents from the Korea Exchange, Financial Supervisory Service, and securities firms to trace financial transactions.

For the unversed, BTS is expected to reunite in June 2025, after all members will complete their mandatory military service. BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, the South Korean boy band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group which was formed in 2013 has given several hits including Butter, Dope, Blood Sweat and Tears, Fire, Dynamite, Fake Love, Run BTS, and Spring Day among others.