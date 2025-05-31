/Taylor Swift 'forever grateful' as she buys back rights of master recordings of her first 6 albums: You belong with me...'

Taylor Swift shared her happiness with her fans after she revealed the news that she had brought back the rights to her first six albums. She even wrote a heartfelt letter to her fans and mentioned how forever grateful she is.

Taylor Swift acquires her first six albums, fans react

The Bad Blood hitmaker revealed that she acquired her catalog for her first six albums in a deal with Shamrock Capital, which reunites with her work after 6 long years. She shared a letter on her website and mentioned, "I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now mind is just a slideshow. As a flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news".

She further added, "I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made...now belong to...me". However, Taylor has not revealed the financial aspect of acquiring it from Shamrock.

She even shared a bunch of pictures sitting with her albums on her official Instagram handle. Soon after the news was dropped, Swifties flooded the comment section to congratulate the Wildest Dreams singer. One user wrote, "Taylor Swift's debut album holds such a special place in her fans' hearts and now with Taylor Swift Taylor's version is going to be fire". Another user wrote, "Oh we are not ready for the streams and diamond certifications". "She should just combine each album. They're all her version now anyway! That way we can stream the OGs with the better Taylor's version covers", wrote the third user.

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's feud

The 'bad blood' between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun goes back to 2019 when she lost the rights to her first six albums when her first record label Big Machine sold them to music executive Scooter Braun.

After learning Braun had acquired the rights, Taylor blamed him for being complicit in Kanye West's incessant manipulative bullying in a lengthy Tumblr post. Later, in order to decrease or diminish the value of tapes, she set about re-recording them since she was not given the right to buy back her work. Braun had later sold his stake in her albums to Shamrock Holdings, which was made a deal worth £222 million.