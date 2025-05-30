Before & After: James Gunn shares David Corenswet's insane training for Superman| Watch

The DCU's Superman movie is gearing up for its worldwide release, and the world will soon get to meet David Corenswet's portrayal of the Man of Steel. Director James Gunn recently shared a before-and-after video of David's intense workout routine to get in Superman shape.

The movie will be the first big-screen entry of the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU), and it will also introduce a host of DC heroes like Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

Corenswet on sharing the news of his casting

Recently, in an interview with Wonderland, David Corenswet spoke about how he shared the news of his casting with his parents and especially with his high school theatre teacher, saying:



"I was able to tell my mom, aunt, uncle, sister, and wife before the news was made public. The last person I got to tell, a few hours after it was available publicly, was my high school theatre teacher, who was the one to convince me to audition for The Juilliard School and is a very close friend."

David continued, "He texted back, 'I’m doing a radio show for this theatre thing I’m involved with in Philly. I’ll call you back.'"



"So, when he was done, I called him and asked, 'How’s it going?' He replied, 'Oh, it’s great! I was talking about this and that David, you know how it is...' I then said, 'Oh, did you tell them what it feels like to have your high school theatre student playing the next Superman?'"

"And the phone just went dead. Then he exclaimed, I don’t really remember what he said, but it was a really great phone call," he concluded.

Superman gears up for release

With the recent release of the trailer for the movie, the hype surrounding Superman has gone through the roof. The movie will focus on Superman's first year in the city of Metropolis. Joining David Corenswet is Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The movie is rumoured to include several surprise cameos, with one rumoured to be Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Superman’s cousin. Superman premieres worldwide on 11 July 2025.