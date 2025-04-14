Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share a video of himself riding his new Minecraft-inspired bike and also shared that he has wrapped filming his scenes for the upcoming DCU movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock.

Momoa celebrates wrap and Minecraft movie success

Momoa stars as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison in A Minecraft Movie, which has been dominating the box office. The movie has grossed $550.6 million and is the second highest-grossing movie of the year behind Ne Zha 2.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the news:

"THATS A WRAP ON LOBO so thankful to play this role. And very thankful for my present mahalo kelly ben todd all the crew at @iamspecialized for my MINECRAFT present. Pink on pink S WORKS LEVO Your support is amazing this is the greatest bike I have ever ridden. Sworks motor is insane. LOVE U GUYS. All my aloha everyone. J".

Lobo enters the DCU

Jason Momoa plays the role of Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently being filmed in the UK. In the comics, Lobo is the last survivor of the planet Czarnia. He possesses superhuman strength, speed, and regenerative abilities and is a ruthless bounty hunter.

The movie is based on the comic by Tom King and follows Supergirl (Kara Zor-El) on an intergalactic adventure alongside Ruthie Marye Knoll, an alien seeking vengeance for her father’s murder, aided by Krypto the Superdog.

The movie is the second in the DCU's new lineup, which will kick off with James Gunn's Superman this July. It will be helmed by Craig Gillespie and is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.

