A new BTS video from the sets of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow may have given us our first glimpse of Jason Momoa's Lobo and Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in action. The video also gives us a sneak peek of the new Supergirl costume, which looks similar to the classic costume from the comics.

In the video, we see Supergirl and Lobo fight each other, with the latter wielding a battle axe and sporting long black hair. The upcoming movie is currently filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England and is directed by Craig Gillespie.

An intergalactic adventure

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow follows Supergirl (Kara Zor-El) on an intergalactic adventure alongside Ruthie Marye Knoll, an alien seeking vengeance for her father’s murder.

In the comics, Kara is Superman’s older cousin, who escapes Krypton’s destruction at the same time as her infant cousin. However, her ship travels through a wormhole, delaying her arrival on Earth by decades. By the time she reaches the planet, her cousin has already grown into Superman.

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025

Lobo enters the DCU

As for Lobo, he is an alien with superhuman strength, speed, and regenerative abilities. A ruthless bounty hunter. Supergirl will be making her DCU debut in James Gunn's Superman, which stars David Corenswet as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on 11 July 2025, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will release on 26 June 2026.

