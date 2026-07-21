/Revealed! The hidden ritual Marc Cucurella performed before Spain won the FIFA World Cup

Marc Cucurella was seen carrying out a mysterious pre-match ritual just moments before Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina. Following Spain's historic victory, it has now been revealed that the unusual act was part of a 16-year-old superstition first introduced during the nation's maiden World Cup triumph in 2010. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time at the New York New Jersey Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the winning goal in the 106th minute to secure the country's second FIFA World Cup title.

Cucurella's secret ritual revealed

Before kick-off, television cameras captured Cucurella walking quietly towards the touchline. The Spain defender removed a small object from his sock, buried it beneath the turf, and carefully covered it with grass before returning to his teammates. At the time, the gesture left fans puzzled. The mystery was solved after the final by former Spain left-back Joan Capdevila, who revealed that the object was a lucky coin and that he had personally encouraged Cucurella to continue the tradition.

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Capdevila was Spain's starting left-back when the team won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and admitted he had buried a coin before that final against the Netherlands. Sixteen years later, he asked Cucurella to repeat the same ritual before facing Argentina. Writing on X, Capdevila said, "And now I'll tell you a secret... In 2010, I buried a coin in the grass before starting the match... I've told it millions of times. "I asked @cucurella3 to do the same yesterday… “Marc, I love you so much. YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION!” Capdevila also shared footage showing Cucurella making sure nobody was watching before discreetly placing the coin beneath the pitch moments before kick-off.

Another lucky charm for Spain

Whether viewed as superstition or coincidence, the ritual appeared to bring Spain luck once again. Luis de la Fuente's side dominated long spells of the final before finally breaking Argentina's resistance in extra time. Ferran Torres converted Nico Williams' pass in the 106th minute to secure a famous 1-0 victory and deliver Spain's second World Cup crown, exactly 16 years after their first triumph.

Cucurella once again played a key role throughout the tournament, adding another major international trophy after helping Spain lift the UEFA European Championship two years earlier. Argentina's hopes of forcing penalties suffered a major setback when Enzo Fernández was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Pau Cubarsi. Tempers flared again after the final whistle as Leandro Paredes was also shown a red card following a confrontation involving several Spain players.

Capdevila nearly missed the final

The story became even more remarkable because Capdevila himself almost failed to attend the World Cup final. Earlier in the week, the former Spain international revealed that his Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application to enter the United States had been denied, reportedly because of a previous exhibition match in Iran.

Capdevila appealed directly to US President Donald Trump on social media. “I NEED HELP @realDonaldTrump!” "They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA has been denied. "Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on. "I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much."

According to ESPN, US Customs and Border Protection later informed the Associated Press that it had reviewed Capdevila's request and approved his entry into the United States. The former Villarreal defender reached New Jersey in time to witness Spain's World Cup victory from the stands.