/New FIFA rankings revealed: Spain rise to no. 1, Argentina drop to second. Check where your team stands

Spain have returned to the summit of the FIFA men's world rankings after defeating Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final to secure their second world title. Luis de la Fuente's side climbed back to no. 1 for the first time since January after Ferran Torres scored the decisive extra-time winner in New Jersey, sealing a dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina. The defending champions, who entered the final as the world's top-ranked team, dropped to second following the defeat.

France maintained third place in the latest rankings despite finishing fourth at the World Cup after losing to England in the third-place playoff. England remained fourth after edging France 6-4 in a high-scoring contest to finish the tournament on a positive note. Brazil moved up one position to fifth, while Morocco continued their remarkable rise in world football by reaching a record-high sixth place. The Atlas Lions' impressive World Cup campaign further strengthened their status among the world's elite national teams.

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Portugal slipped two places to seventh after being eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16. Belgium climbed to eighth, swapping positions with the Netherlands, who dropped to ninth. Mexico entered the top 10 after climbing four places thanks to their Round of 16 appearance. Norway recorded the biggest jump among the leading nations, rising 12 places to 19th after reaching the World Cup quarterfinals, the country's best tournament performance in decades.

Germany endured another disappointing drop, falling out of the top 10 to 12th, just behind Croatia in 11th. Italy, who failed to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup, slipped to 15th in the standings. Further down the rankings, Tunisia suffered the biggest decline, dropping 12 places to 57th after an early group-stage exit. Egypt climbed five places to 24th after advancing to the Round of 16, while Paraguay moved up seven spots to 34th following their impressive knockout-stage qualification.