/Mumbai court gives life sentences to 44 Somali pirates despite mercy plea

In one of India's biggest piracy prosecutions, a special court in Mumbai today has sentenced 44 Somali pirates to life imprisonmentfor hijacking two vessels in the Arabian Sea, holding that acts of piracy threaten not just individual ships but international maritime security and global trade. The verdict marks a significant milestone in India's anti-piracy efforts and comes after the accused admitted to their involvement in the crimes while seeking leniency from the court.

Before the sentencing, 43 of the 44 accused pleaded guilty, telling the court that they were "poor citizens" of Somalia and first-time offenders. Through their applications, they urged the court to take a humanitarian view, saying they had endured severe hardship during their incarceration in India.

The pirates said they had struggled with language barriers, unfamiliar food and cultural differences while lodged in Indian prisons. They also claimed they had no relatives, friends or support system in India, making their stay in custody even more difficult.

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Stressing that they were voluntarily pleading guilty despite knowing the offences carried the possibility of life imprisonment, they requested the court to show mercy, arguing that it was their first offence and describing Somalia as "an allied country with good diplomatic relations with India."

However, the special court rejected their plea for a lighter sentence, observing that piracy is a grave offence with far-reaching consequences for maritime safety, international commerce and the lives of seafarers. The court ruled that the seriousness of the crimes outweighed the mitigating circumstances cited by the accused.

The convictions relate to the hijacking of the merchant vessel MV Ruenand the Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar 786, incidents that prompted swift intervention by the Indian Navyduring anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea. Naval commandos successfully rescued the hostages, secured the vessels and apprehended the pirates, who were subsequently brought to Mumbai for prosecution.

The accused were convicted under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita/Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the Passports Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act. The prosecution argued that the pirates, armed with automatic weapons, had endangered the lives of crew members and disrupted international shipping routes.

Investigators relied on witness testimonies, naval personnel accounts, forensic evidence and documentary records to establish the case.