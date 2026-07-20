/US strikes Iran, sirens heard in Kuwait, one American soldier killed in Iraq: What's happening in West Asia

The US military has launched a ninth night of strikes against Iran, US Central Command said Sunday evening.

“CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The US military said the strikes will “continue degrading Iranian military capabilities” used to attack vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The United States military has announced the death of another soldier, saying he was killed in northern Iraq “during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance” from a downed Iranian drone.

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Explosions have been heard in five Iranian cities, including the major northwestern hub of Tabriz and two key ports, shortly after US Central Command announced a new wave of attacks on the Islamic Republic, Tasnim news agency is reporting Iranian air defence systems are said to have shot down a drone over southern Iran, according to Mehr News Agency.

Bahrain sounded warning sirens and urged residents to seek shelter, while Kuwait said its air defences were intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.

Kuwait accused Iran of causing fires and severe damage to power, water and oil facilities, prompting condemnation from Gulf governments.

Oil prices rose about 3% Sunday after the United States and Iran exchanged tit-for-tat strikes for more than a week.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 3% to about $90.78 a barrel, and US crude climbed almost 3% to $84.85 a barrel.

Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the global oil supply flows, has been on the decline after tensions escalated last week. On Wednesday, the US reimposed its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

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