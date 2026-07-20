/FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 football stars who went viral on social media during the tournament

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:41 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:41 IST
World Cup 2026 wasn't just about goals and trophies. These five footballers captured millions of new followers with incredible performances, authentic personalities and unforgettable viral moments
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Norway)
Norway's Erling Haaland proved he is as entertaining off the pitch as he is lethal on it. The striker's humorous personality, candid social media posts and behind-the-scenes dressing-room content made him one of the tournament's biggest online attractions. Instead of relying on polished promotional content, Haaland connected with fans through authentic moments, quirky videos and spontaneous updates. His World Cup performances only added to the buzz, helping him gain nearly 30 million new Instagram followers during the tournament. His combination of elite football, humour and relatability transformed him into one of the defining digital stars of FIFA World Cup 2026.
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)
Vozinha (Cape Verde)
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as one of the greatest underdog stories of the World Cup. The veteran shot-stopper inspired global admiration after producing spectacular saves that frustrated some of football's biggest nations and helped Cape Verde exceed expectations. His emotional story, including his mother finally receiving a US visa to watch him play, resonated with supporters worldwide. His Instagram following exploded from around half a million to millions within hours of Cape Verde's opening draw against Spain. The 40-year-old became a symbol of resilience, proving remarkable performances and heartfelt stories can create worldwide popularity overnight.
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)
Jude Bellingham (England)
England midfielder Jude Bellingham further strengthened his status as one of football's biggest global stars. Outstanding performances, leadership, and his pursuit of the Golden Boot kept him constantly in the spotlight, while his charismatic personality made him a favourite among fans. Bellingham also received widespread praise after openly discussing his mental health, creating a deeper connection with supporters beyond football. During the World Cup, millions of new followers joined his social media platforms, where fans celebrated both his football brilliance and his honesty. Even though England fell short of the title, Bellingham's popularity continued to soar worldwide.
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)
Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal entered the World Cup as one of football's brightest young talents and left it as one of the tournament's biggest online stars. His Instagram combines trophy celebrations, family moments and life away from football, giving supporters a glimpse of his grounded personality. His younger brother Keyne also became a viral favourite thanks to adorable appearances alongside the Spanish star. As Spain marched towards the World Cup final, Yamal's popularity surged even further, while a resurfaced childhood photograph featuring Lionel Messi added another emotional chapter to his remarkable rise.
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)
Tim Payne (New Zealand)
New Zealand defender Tim Payne became the tournament's most unexpected internet sensation. Before the World Cup, an Argentinian content creator encouraged football fans to follow the relatively unknown defender simply because he was among the least-recognised players competing. The campaign quickly snowballed across Instagram and TikTok, turning Payne into a global viral star almost overnight. His following jumped from fewer than 5,000 followers to millions before the tournament had fully begun. Payne embraced the attention with gratitude, eventually meeting the influencer who sparked the movement and showing how football's digital culture can transform careers in extraordinary ways.