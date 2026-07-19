/Imran Khan's sister links India-Pakistan 2025 conflict to Israel recognition plans

Making a bizarre claim, Imran Khan's sister Noreen Niazi claimed that India did not escalate the four-day military conflict with Pakistan in May 2025 because Islamabad agreed to recognise Israel. In an interview on a social media platform on Saturday (Jul 19), she also alleged that the conflict was an attempt to improve the image of Pakistan's military leadership. She went a step ahead and alleged that the operation "was the result of collusion between Pakistan's military leadership and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi." She also added that India “refrained from escalating the conflict at Israel's behest because Pakistan was going to recognise Israel.”

Reaction from Pakistani government?

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Pakistan's ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari slammed Niazi and said that she made the statement against national interest. Bokhari said, "Noreen Niazi's statement reflects the mindset of her brother Imran Khan. Khan's family has consistently appeared uncomfortable with Pakistan's achievements and that remarks made against the national interest are deeply regrettable." She added that the "entire world acknowledged" Pakistan's success in Maarka-e-Haq, and said Niazi's remarks in support of PM Modi were not only "shameful" but also "highly condemnable."

What more Niazi said?

Niazi did not offer any evidence for the claims but claimed that the conflict was "orchestrated to bolster the image of the armed forces of Pakistan under Gen Asim Munir". "What do you think? ... India, which is a big country, was not in position to respond to Pakistan when it attacked on May 10? It could have but India deliberately refrained from giving a strong response because of some understanding." S

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